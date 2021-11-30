Bernzott Capital Advisors Sells 28,691 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Bernzott Capital Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 914,463 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 28,691 shares during the period. Gentex comprises approximately 2.7% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bernzott Capital Advisors owned approximately 0.38% of Gentex worth $30,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in Gentex by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,594,279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $250,461,000 after buying an additional 57,087 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Gentex by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,433,099 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $212,871,000 after buying an additional 304,251 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Gentex by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,033,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $166,561,000 after buying an additional 27,120 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in Gentex by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,896,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $162,022,000 after buying an additional 137,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Gentex by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,084,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $102,062,000 after buying an additional 255,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GNTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.25.

Shares of GNTX stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,747. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.58 and a 200 day moving average of $33.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $30.40 and a 1-year high of $37.90.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Gentex had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James H. Wallace sold 7,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $253,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 6,200 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $221,216.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,470. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

