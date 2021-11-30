Bernzott Capital Advisors Makes New Investment in ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP)

Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,766,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,312,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors owned 1.82% of ATI Physical Therapy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

ATIP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. CJS Securities cut ATI Physical Therapy to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ATI Physical Therapy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.58.

ATI Physical Therapy stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.65. 5,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,910,568. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.58. ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $13.05.

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

