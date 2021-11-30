Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.60.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BHLB. TheStreet raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $27.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.17. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.31 and a 52-week high of $29.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.07.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.92. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.87%.

In other news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $93,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,803.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason T. White sold 5,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $148,051.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 10,230 shares of company stock valued at $246,828. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 355.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 100.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

