Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Greatland Gold (LON:GGP)

Greatland Gold (LON:GGP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 24 ($0.31) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 57.38% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on shares of Greatland Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of LON:GGP opened at GBX 15.25 ($0.20) on Monday. Greatland Gold has a fifty-two week low of GBX 13.70 ($0.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 38.50 ($0.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.77, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £604.59 million and a P/E ratio of -153.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 16.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 18.10.

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources in the United Kingdom and Australia. It explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Paterson project, Panorama project, Ernest Giles project, and Bromus project located in Western Australia.

