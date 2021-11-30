Belt (BELT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $25.90 Million

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded up 39.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. One Belt coin can currently be bought for approximately $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Belt has a total market cap of $71.12 million and $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Belt has traded up 83.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Belt alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00064151 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00073032 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.66 or 0.00095476 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,424.83 or 0.07729262 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,331.68 or 1.00146595 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Belt

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Belt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Belt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Belt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.