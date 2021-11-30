Bella Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $108.44 Million (BEL)

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One Bella Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $2.26 or 0.00003908 BTC on major exchanges. Bella Protocol has a market cap of $108.44 million and $16.99 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bella Protocol has traded up 5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003222 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00043352 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00008492 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.19 or 0.00235581 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.71 or 0.00089457 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Bella Protocol Coin Profile

Bella Protocol (CRYPTO:BEL) is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,000,000 coins. Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bella Protocol’s official website is bella.fi . The official message board for Bella Protocol is medium.com/@Bellaofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

Buying and Selling Bella Protocol

