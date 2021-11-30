Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Short Interest Up 81.3% in November

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 81.3% from the October 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BDRFY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $20.14 on Tuesday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $19.70 and a 1 year high of $25.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.89 and a 200-day moving average of $23.43.

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

