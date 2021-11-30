BeatzCoin (BTZC) Market Cap Reaches $2.27 Million

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded up 68.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. BeatzCoin has a market cap of $2.27 million and $125.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded up 23.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BeatzCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001207 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00027747 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin is a coin. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,945,577,524 coins. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin . BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

BeatzCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

