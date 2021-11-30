Beacon 24 Hour Volume Reaches $11,365.00 (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded up 15.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. One Beacon coin can now be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00000916 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beacon has a total market cap of $939,378.87 and $11,365.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Beacon has traded down 9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00056109 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000285 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 53.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000136 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000052 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000025 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Beacon Coin Trading

