Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 360 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Bartlett & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,890,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,289,820,000 after acquiring an additional 635,593 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,709,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,656 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,291,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,433 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,710,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,065,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,594,000 after acquiring an additional 987,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

MO stock opened at $43.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.70. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.60 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The firm has a market cap of $79.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.63.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

