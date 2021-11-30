Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 167 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dover by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,109,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,426,121,000 after purchasing an additional 135,727 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Dover by 0.7% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,522,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $681,127,000 after purchasing an additional 30,047 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dover by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,479,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,387,000 after purchasing an additional 58,793 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dover by 2.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,886,000 after purchasing an additional 45,978 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,411,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,633,000 after buying an additional 18,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

DOV opened at $171.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.22 and its 200-day moving average is $162.58. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $115.88 and a 1-year high of $178.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DOV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Dover in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.83.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

