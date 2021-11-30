Bartlett & Co. LLC Reduces Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 750 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WT Wealth Management boosted its position in Intuit by 8.0% in the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Intuit by 5.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,079,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Intuit by 27.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 93.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 0.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 768,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,078,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

In other news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total transaction of $214,467.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 2,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.53, for a total value of $1,137,435.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,222.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,704 shares of company stock valued at $31,959,859. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Intuit from $710.00 to $802.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $644.35.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $694.66 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $595.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $537.86. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $348.13 and a one year high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $196.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.07.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.