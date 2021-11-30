Bartlett & Co. LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,891,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,893,300,000 after buying an additional 281,438 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,524,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,856,973,000 after buying an additional 468,887 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,260,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,272,337,000 after buying an additional 79,907 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,960,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,089,496,000 after buying an additional 121,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,871,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,244,652,000 after buying an additional 381,481 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MMC. Raymond James upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.71.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $167.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $84.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.58 and its 200 day moving average is $151.72. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.95 and a twelve month high of $171.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.45%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

