Bartlett & Co. LLC Cuts Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,734 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 19,721 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $98.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. General Electric has a 12 month low of $79.68 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.06 billion, a PE ratio of -189.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.66.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -61.54%.

GE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.18.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.06 per share, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

