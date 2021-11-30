Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,032 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.29% of Barnes Group worth $7,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in B. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,051,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,903,000 after buying an additional 116,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,638,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,975,000 after buying an additional 65,656 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,665,000 after buying an additional 29,828 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 707,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,266,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 701,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,953,000 after buying an additional 72,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Truist decreased their price target on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.29.

In other news, SVP Michael Andrew Beck sold 25,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $1,107,381.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE B opened at $44.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.87. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.84 and a 1 year high of $57.64.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $325.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.14 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.