Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 4,160 ($54.35) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,995.83 ($65.27).

RIO opened at GBX 4,551 ($59.46) on Monday. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,354 ($56.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,699.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,453.16. The company has a market capitalization of £73.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.30.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,055 ($66.04), for a total value of £252.75 ($330.22). Also, insider Ngaire Woods bought 397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4,810 ($62.84) per share, for a total transaction of £19,095.70 ($24,948.65).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

