Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Acquired by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,062 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 346.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 88.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Bank OZK by 123.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Bank OZK during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.

Bank OZK stock opened at $45.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.74. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $27.74 and a 12 month high of $48.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 46.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 27.42%.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

