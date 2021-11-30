Bank of Stockton Sells 265 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Bank of Stockton trimmed its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,435 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Medtronic by 0.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 69,674 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.7% during the third quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 243,607 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,897,000 after purchasing an additional 8,719 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.6% in the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 36,005 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, TRH Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 25.0% during the third quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 46,409 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 9,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Medtronic from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Argus raised their price target on Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.05.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDT stock opened at $110.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $148.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $110.06 and a twelve month high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.