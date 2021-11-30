Bank of Stockton Purchases 850 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Bank of Stockton raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 5,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF stock opened at $85.26 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $77.06 and a 52 week high of $92.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.14.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.