Bank of Stockton Has $391,000 Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Bank of Stockton lowered its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 203.7% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,205,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,105,795,000 after acquiring an additional 6,173,921 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 415.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,805,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $457,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067,269 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,085,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,692,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,339 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,607,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,158,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,434,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,343,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,488 shares during the last quarter.

TSM stock opened at $119.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.66 and a 200-day moving average of $116.79. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $96.20 and a fifty-two week high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 37.93%. Equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3911 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.01.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

