Bank of Stockton Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Bank of Stockton lessened its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,298,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,491,022,000 after acquiring an additional 77,353 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Lam Research by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,623,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,056,174,000 after purchasing an additional 76,562 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $985,273,000 after buying an additional 317,451 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 54.5% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,510,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $982,627,000 after purchasing an additional 532,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 5.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $694,009,000 after purchasing an additional 52,962 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LRCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BNP Paribas cut shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Friday, September 10th. Summit Insights cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $677.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.42.

Lam Research stock opened at $680.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $592.06 and a 200-day moving average of $609.61. The firm has a market cap of $95.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $445.60 and a 1-year high of $682.29.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.26%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total transaction of $2,939,836.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,843 shares of company stock valued at $11,372,523 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

