Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BKRIY. WH Ireland raised Bank of Ireland Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €6.20 ($7.05) target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.20.

Shares of Bank of Ireland Group stock opened at $5.46 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.85. Bank of Ireland Group has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $6.60.

Bank of Ireland Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in financial and banking solutions. Its services include current account and deposit services, overdrafts, term loans, mortgages, business and corporate lending, international asset financing, leasing, installment credit, invoice discounting, foreign facilities, interest and exchange rate, hedging instruments, life assurance, pension and protection products.

