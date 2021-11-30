Bank of America Corp DE Sells 58,705 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58,705 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.13% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $5,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 765.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 158,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 140,545 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 240,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 112,497 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 335,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 139,817 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $13.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.23 and a beta of 1.43. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.93 and a 12 month high of $19.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.94.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.21%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -545.45%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SBRA shares. Truist Financial raised Sabra Health Care REIT to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.92.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

