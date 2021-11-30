Bank of America Corp DE Sells 33,189 Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 149,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,189 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in nLIGHT were worth $5,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LASR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 212.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of nLIGHT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LASR. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on nLIGHT from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on nLIGHT in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

In other news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $192,880.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 122,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $3,616,628.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,728 shares of company stock worth $4,072,137. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

LASR stock opened at $25.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.05. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $46.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -41.08 and a beta of 2.33.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $72.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nLIGHT Profile

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

