Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stock Position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) by 36.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,560 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.42% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure worth $5,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TYG. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 13.3% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the second quarter worth approximately $315,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 23.0% during the second quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 13.8% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 13,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 52.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Tortoise Energy Infrastructure alerts:

TYG stock opened at $28.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.14. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.08 and a fifty-two week high of $31.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. This is a positive change from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd.

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. operates as a mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company owns a portfolio of master limited partnership investments in the energy infrastructure sector. Its objective is to provide its stockholders a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG).

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.