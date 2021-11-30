Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.99% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $5,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,727,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $233.31 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $180.78 and a 12-month high of $249.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $234.13.

