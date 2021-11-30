Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Stock Holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 294,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 41,339 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons were worth $5,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OEC. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,297,000. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC raised its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 2,127,605 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,403,000 after purchasing an additional 317,062 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 590.4% during the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 302,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after acquiring an additional 258,601 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 29.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 968,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,399,000 after acquiring an additional 221,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 54.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 430,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,166,000 after acquiring an additional 151,487 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OEC opened at $17.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.73. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $22.45.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $393.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.40 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 47.87%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OEC. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, CFO Robert G. Hrivnak bought 2,500 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,175.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

