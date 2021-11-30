Bank of America Corp DE Buys 141,979 Shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 77.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,979 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.28% of Columbia Property Trust worth $5,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,642,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,406,000 after acquiring an additional 181,152 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 17,236 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,075,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,696,000 after buying an additional 121,749 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 244.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,073,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,669,000 after buying an additional 761,736 shares during the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Columbia Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.50 to $19.30 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.01.

Shares of CXP stock opened at $19.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.19. Columbia Property Trust has a 52-week low of $13.22 and a 52-week high of $19.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.12 and its 200 day moving average is $18.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

