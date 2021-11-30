Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander SA is the biggest bank in Spain and the biggest international bank in Latin America as well. The Bank concentrates its activities in Andalucia, Castilla-Leon, Catalonia, Madrid, Valencia and Cantabria. The Bank provides banking services for individuals and companies, leasing, factoring, stockbrokerage and mutual fund services. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SAN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Banco Santander to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Banco Santander from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Banco Santander to a buy rating and set a $3.70 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Banco Santander from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $3.10 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.58.

NYSE SAN opened at $3.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 4.38. The firm has a market cap of $54.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.32. Banco Santander has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $4.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.80.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The company had revenue of $14.07 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 8.25%. Research analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.0563 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 123.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

