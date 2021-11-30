Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.00

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0031 per share by the bank on Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd.

Banco Bradesco has decreased its dividend payment by 64.8% over the last three years.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco stock opened at $3.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.27. Banco Bradesco has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $4.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.81.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Banco Bradesco stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 55,738 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.