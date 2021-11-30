Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.01

Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.01 and last traded at $3.01, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.
The firm has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.81.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.0031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.67%.
About Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO)
Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.
