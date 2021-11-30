Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.01

Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.01 and last traded at $3.01, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

The firm has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.81.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.0031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBDO. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 54.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 143,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 50,326 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 395.8% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 46,132 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 7.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 7,244 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Banco Bradesco by 100.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 46,901 shares during the last quarter.

About Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO)

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

