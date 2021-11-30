B. Riley Weighs in on Lithium Americas Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Lithium Americas in a report issued on Wednesday, November 24th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.53) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.34). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LAC. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Industrial Alliance Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.19.

Shares of Lithium Americas stock opened at $40.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 57.43, a current ratio of 57.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Lithium Americas has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $41.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -83.59 and a beta of 1.34.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05).

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Lithium Americas by 124.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 55,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 30,577 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Lithium Americas in the third quarter valued at $1,278,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Lithium Americas by 222.2% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas in the third quarter valued at $519,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas in the third quarter valued at $563,000. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

