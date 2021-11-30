B. Riley Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Dycom Industries in a report released on Wednesday, November 24th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.34. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DY. Zacks Investment Research cut Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Dycom Industries from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.17.

Shares of Dycom Industries stock opened at $97.97 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.68 and a 200 day moving average of $75.66. Dycom Industries has a 12 month low of $61.50 and a 12 month high of $105.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.51 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $854.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.89 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 4.1% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 6.0% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,721 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

