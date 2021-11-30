AXPR Market Cap Reaches $6.14 Million (AXPR)

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 30th. During the last week, AXPR has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. AXPR has a total market cap of $6.14 million and $150,595.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AXPR coin can now be bought for about $0.0219 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00044978 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00008119 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.63 or 0.00236338 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00088540 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

AXPR Coin Profile

AXPR is a coin. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. AXPR’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire . AXPR’s official website is www.axpire.io . AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

Buying and Selling AXPR

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AXPR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AXPR using one of the exchanges listed above.

