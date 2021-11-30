Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) CEO Patrick W. Smith Sells 39,291 Shares

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 39,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $7,078,273.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $179.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.65. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -449.36 and a beta of 0.40. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.57 and a 1 year high of $212.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.91. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $231.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

AXON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.43.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXON. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,220,167,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $1,044,964,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $800,752,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $341,420,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $340,588,000. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

