Aviva (LON:AV) Price Target Raised to GBX 480 at Berenberg Bank

Aviva (LON:AV) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 478 ($6.25) to GBX 480 ($6.27) in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.92% from the company’s previous close.

AV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, November 5th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 469 ($6.13) price target on shares of Aviva in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 459.50 ($6.00).

Shares of AV opened at GBX 378.20 ($4.94) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £14.41 billion and a PE ratio of 8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. Aviva has a fifty-two week low of GBX 247.40 ($3.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 429.60 ($5.61). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 398.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 403.83.

In other Aviva news, insider Martin Strobel purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 394 ($5.15) per share, for a total transaction of £157,600 ($205,905.41). Also, insider Pippa Lambert purchased 889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 407 ($5.32) per share, for a total transaction of £3,618.23 ($4,727.24).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

