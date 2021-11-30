Aviva (LON:AV) Price Target Raised to GBX 480 at Berenberg Bank

Aviva (LON:AV) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 478 ($6.25) to GBX 480 ($6.27) in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.92% from the company’s previous close.
AV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, November 5th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 469 ($6.13) price target on shares of Aviva in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 459.50 ($6.00).
Shares of AV opened at GBX 378.20 ($4.94) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £14.41 billion and a PE ratio of 8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. Aviva has a fifty-two week low of GBX 247.40 ($3.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 429.60 ($5.61). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 398.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 403.83.
Aviva Company Profile
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
