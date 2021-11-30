Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ASM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

ASM stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.07 and a quick ratio of 7.80. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $2.82.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 524.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 80,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 5,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 275,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 270,000 shares in the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses in silver reserves in Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

