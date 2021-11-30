Autus Asset Management LLC Sells 70 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Autus Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,530 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,845,459,000 after acquiring an additional 507,599 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 7,670 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,420 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $250.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $187.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $257.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $247.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.00.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.74.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

