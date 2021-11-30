AutoZone (AZO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, December 7th. Analysts expect AutoZone to post earnings of $20.65 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 142.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $30.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AutoZone to post $98 EPS for the current fiscal year and $109 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,838.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $1,085.85 and a 1-year high of $1,941.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,777.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,617.92.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total transaction of $7,572,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total transaction of $2,155,989.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,680 shares of company stock worth $21,459,935. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,820.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,711.35.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

