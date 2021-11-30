Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.980-$5.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.36 billion-$4.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.37 billion.Autodesk also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.410-$1.470 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a hold rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $334.00.

Autodesk stock opened at $261.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.41 billion, a PE ratio of 44.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81. Autodesk has a one year low of $245.05 and a one year high of $344.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $299.29 and a 200 day moving average of $298.79.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total transaction of $1,588,448.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.18, for a total value of $696,562.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,372 shares of company stock valued at $2,413,060. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

