Atticus Wealth Management LLC Sells 696 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,266 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $2,969,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,211,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,858 shares of company stock worth $6,011,502. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $128.03 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $105.32 and a fifty-two week high of $131.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.86.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.94.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

