Atticus Wealth Management LLC Sells 148 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,098 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 761.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in salesforce.com by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.45, for a total value of $1,141,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,173 shares in the company, valued at $23,140,072.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total value of $149,526.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 672,851 shares of company stock worth $188,622,336. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Truist boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Nord/LB set a $275.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.44.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $296.74 on Tuesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $289.95 and its 200 day moving average is $261.21. The company has a market cap of $290.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.17, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

