Atticus Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 685 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 652 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $749.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $752.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $714.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 45.55 and a beta of 0.87. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $528.30 and a 12-month high of $832.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.36 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 223.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total transaction of $1,157,954.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.06, for a total transaction of $221,416.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,380.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

