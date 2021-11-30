Atticus Wealth Management LLC Has $260,000 Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,082 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SQ. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Square by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,126 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Square by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,679,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,603,600,000 after acquiring an additional 998,909 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Square during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,130,000. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in Square by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,559,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,111,528,000 after acquiring an additional 679,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Square by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,328,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,995,000 after acquiring an additional 450,306 shares in the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Square alerts:

SQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen upgraded Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $266.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Square presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.28.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total value of $2,337,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.02, for a total value of $1,558,285.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,365 shares in the company, valued at $39,521,477.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,166 shares of company stock worth $23,269,558. 15.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Square stock opened at $212.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.90. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $191.36 and a 52-week high of $289.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $241.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.95, a P/E/G ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 2.36.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.