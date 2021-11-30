Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (NYSE:ACII) Short Interest Down 69.9% in November

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (NYSE:ACII) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,500 shares, a decrease of 69.9% from the October 31st total of 274,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II by 37.4% in the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,215,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,623,000 after purchasing an additional 602,643 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II in the second quarter worth $5,521,000. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II in the second quarter worth $4,875,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II in the second quarter worth $975,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II by 44.5% in the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.69% of the company’s stock.

ACII remained flat at $$9.78 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 57 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,815. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.75. Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $10.37.

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

