Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Shares of AAWW stock opened at $90.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.91 and a 200 day moving average of $75.88. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 52 week low of $50.22 and a 52 week high of $95.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.56. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 17.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Keith H. Mayer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael Steen sold 19,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total value of $1,869,689.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,718 shares of company stock valued at $2,544,797. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 5.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,302,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $224,943,000 after purchasing an additional 181,163 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,075,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,373,000 after purchasing an additional 25,064 shares during the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. boosted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 48.7% in the third quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 2,007,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,932,000 after purchasing an additional 657,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 8.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 517,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,280,000 after purchasing an additional 41,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 31.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 434,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,597,000 after purchasing an additional 103,227 shares during the last quarter.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.