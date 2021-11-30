ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ATI Physical Therapy Inc. is a portfolio company of Advent International as well as provider of outpatient physical therapy services. ATI Physical Therapy Inc., formerly known as Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, CJS Securities lowered ATI Physical Therapy to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.58.

Shares of ATIP stock opened at $3.60 on Monday. ATI Physical Therapy has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATIP. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,731,000. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $817,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

About ATI Physical Therapy

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

