AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a £110 ($143.72) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AZN. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley set a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($130.65) to £105 ($137.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,950 ($130.00) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 9,778.46 ($127.76).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of LON AZN opened at GBX 8,219 ($107.38) on Tuesday. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 9,523 ($124.42). The company has a market capitalization of £127.32 billion and a PE ratio of 101.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8,851.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8,511.43.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.