Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,500 shares, a decline of 54.7% from the October 31st total of 140,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Astellas Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Astellas Pharma alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ALPMY opened at $16.15 on Tuesday. Astellas Pharma has a 1 year low of $13.96 and a 1 year high of $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.05 and its 200 day moving average is $16.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Astellas Pharma, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, import, and export of pharmaceutical products. Its products focus on therapeutic fields that include transplantation, immunology, infectious diseases, urology, oncology, neuroscience, diabetic complications, and metabolic diseases.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Astellas Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astellas Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.