Asset Dedication LLC Has $3.89 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 169,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSJL. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,599,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 478.4% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 82,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 67,846 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 114,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 43,636 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 105,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 41,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $632,000.

Shares of BSJL opened at $22.98 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $23.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.00.

